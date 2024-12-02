Klarna has announced a partnership with EuroParcs, a holiday park operator active across Europe, to offer flexible payment options for guests booking stays across Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria.

The payment options available vary by market. In Germany and Austria, guests can choose from pay in full, pay in 30 days, pay in three instalments, or financing. In the Netherlands, the options cover pay in full, pay in 30 days, and pay in three. In Belgium, pay in full and pay in 30 days are available. The integration gives EuroParcs guests the ability to select a payment structure at the point of booking rather than being required to pay the full amount upfront.

Travel and leisure payment trends

The partnership reflects growing demand for instalment and deferred payment options in the travel sector, where booking values can be significantly higher than typical retail transactions and lead times between booking and travel create a natural case for deferred settlement. Holiday accommodation, where guests commit to a stay weeks or months in advance, is a sector where payment flexibility can reduce friction at the point of conversion.

EuroParcs serves an international guest base across its European portfolio of holiday parks, and the addition of Klarna is framed as an extension of its hospitality strategy to make booking as accessible and guest-friendly as possible.

Commenting on the news, Nicole Defren, Head of Europe at Klarna, said the partnership makes it easier for guests to lock in their preferred holiday by offering payment options that suit different financial preferences, from paying upfront to spreading the cost over time. Adding to this, Tom Bouchier, Head of Rental at EuroParcs, said flexible payment options are increasingly important to guests and align with the company's approach to hospitality.