IXOPAY, a US-based payments orchestration provider, has launched two products aimed at helping merchants manage and act on payment data more effectively: IXOPAY Payments Intelligence, a unified analytics and monitoring platform, and IXONav, an AI agent designed to deliver actionable recommendations across the payments lifecycle.

From fragmented data to unified intelligence

The Payments Intelligence suite consolidates data from multiple payment service providers (PSPs) into a single control layer. It incorporates payments analytics, anomaly detection, data harmonisation, and monitoring and risk management capabilities. The addition of IXONav introduces a large language model (LLM)-based assistant that generates insights and optimisation recommendations directly from a merchant's transaction data.

The platform targets enterprise merchants, marketplaces, subscription businesses, fintechs, and companies operating across travel, gaming, retail, and digital goods — segments that typically manage high transaction volumes through multiple PSPs. According to IXOPAY, many of these operators lack the tooling to surface meaningful signals from their payment data in real time, resulting in missed optimisation opportunities and revenue leakage.

The company positions the solution as an alternative to building in-house analytics infrastructure, which it describes as resource-intensive and reliant on scarce engineering capacity. IXOPAY Payments Intelligence is part of a broader no-code platform that also includes payment orchestration and tokenisation.

Capabilities and market context

The five core components of the Payments Intelligence suite cover unified visibility into transaction performance, fees, and approval trends; real-time anomaly detection for unusual patterns or revenue-impacting events; business intelligence-ready data sharing across providers and internal teams; monitoring and risk management with alerting capabilities; and IXONav's AI-driven recommendations for operational optimisation.

The launch reflects a broader shift in how merchants approach payment infrastructure. Research from 451 Research, part of S&P Global, cited by IXOPAY indicates that 59% of digitally advanced merchants consider payment optimisation capabilities highly important when selecting a processing partner. Capabilities such as smart retries, dynamic routing, and adaptive transaction messaging are increasingly part of the evaluation criteria.

Digital payment volumes are projected to exceed USD 361 billion by 2030, according to figures referenced in the announcement. As transaction complexity grows — across geographies, currencies, and payment methods — the ability to consolidate and interpret operational data in real time is becoming a functional requirement rather than a differentiator.

IXOPAY's Payments Intelligence platform integrates across the existing orchestration and tokenisation layers of its stack, allowing merchants to move away from PSP-specific dashboards and manual reporting processes. The company has not disclosed pricing details or the number of merchants currently using the platform.