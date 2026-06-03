The Government Digital Service has appointed Adyen as the new payment services provider for non-Crown card payments and pay-by-bank on GOV.UK Pay.

The UK's Government Digital Service (GDS) has appointed Netherlands-based Adyen as the payment services provider for non-Crown card payments and pay-by-bank services on GOV.UK Pay, the government's online payment platform. The appointment follows a competitive procurement process and will see approximately 1,000 public sector services - spanning local authorities, armed forces, and police - transition from Stripe to Adyen for their GOV.UK Pay processing.

GOV.UK Pay has processed more than GBP 9 billion across over 135 million transactions since its launch in 2016, serving organisations across central and local government.

Migration scope and pay by bank capabilities

The transition to Adyen will take place in phases, with GDS managing the migration directly with service teams to minimise disruption. No loss of functionality for paying users is expected during the process.

Beyond processing continuity, the appointment is framed as enabling the next phase of GOV.UK Pay's modernisation plans, including the introduction of pay-by-bank capabilities. Pay by bank - which allows payers to authorise payments directly from their bank account - has been gaining traction in the UK following the launch of industry-led open banking payment schemes. Its introduction on GOV.UK Pay would extend account-to-account payment options to citizens using public sector services.

Adyen's platform is designed to support enterprise-scale transaction volumes within a unified architecture, removing fragmentation associated with operating multiple payment systems. For GDS, consolidating onto a single provider supports both operational efficiency and the ability to introduce new payment methods without managing integrations across separate infrastructure.

Public sector payments context

GOV.UK Pay serves a broad range of citizen-facing payment use cases, including bill payments, fines, and purchases of public services. The platform is operated by GDS and made available to public sector organisations as a shared service, meaning changes at the platform level affect many services simultaneously.

GDS will retain responsibility for managing supplier relationships, compliance, and the technical infrastructure underpinning the service following the transition.