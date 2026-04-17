Klarna has announced a partnership with Aven Hospitality to integrate flexible payment options into Aven's Booking Engine, making Klarna's pay-in-full, interest-free instalment, and longer-term financing options available to travellers booking across the 10,000 hotels connected to the platform.

The integration will launch initially in the US, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Norway, and Finland, with additional markets planned over the course of 2026.

The partnership targets a segment where high transaction values and upfront payment requirements have traditionally led consumers to default to credit card financing, often carrying a revolving balance from the point of booking through to the stay. Hotel stays represent some of the largest single transactions in consumer travel spending, making them a natural fit for instalment and deferred payment options that allow travellers to manage the cost over time.

Travel payments context and expansion strategy

The integration extends Klarna's presence in the travel and hospitality sector, which, alongside retail, represents one of the highest-value categories in consumer commerce. Flexible payment options at the point of hotel booking address demand from a range of traveller segments, including families planning holidays, couples booking stays, and younger travellers managing budgets, who seek transparency and control over payment timing rather than opaque credit card interest charges.

For hotels connected to the Aven Booking Engine, the integration is designed to reduce booking friction and capture demand from consumers who may otherwise delay or abandon bookings due to upfront payment requirements.

Commenting on the news, David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna, said integrating Klarna into Aven's Booking Engine gives travellers real flexibility from the moment they book, replacing the default of carrying a revolving credit card balance. Ethan Wiseman, Head of Distribution and Product Management at Aven Hospitality, noted that flexibility at the point of booking has become an expectation rather than a perk in the guest journey.