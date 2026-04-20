NewsPayments

MUFG selects Finastra Global PAYplus for US ACH payments

SA

Sinziana Albu

20 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentspayment modernisationACH paymentsISO 20022
Countries:
United States of America

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