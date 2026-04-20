MUFG has selected Finastra's Global PAYplus platform to support ACH payment services in the United States.

The decision extends a multi-year modernisation programme that MUFG has carried out across its payments operations in Japan and Europe. With the US deployment now under way, MUFG is standardising its payment processing on a single cloud-native, ISO 20022-native platform across three major regions, consolidating both ACH and cross-border payments onto one architecture.

Extending a multi-region modernisation programme

According to the official press release, the relationship between the two firms spans several years. MUFG began its ISO 20022 migration in 2021, when it replaced its core payment engine with a new system, choosing Finastra as its technology partner for that initial phase. Following the completion of that project, the bank opted to migrate its legacy ACH platform to the same infrastructure.

The Global PAYplus platform is designed to support high transaction volumes and to adapt to local market requirements. According to the companies, straight-through processing rates across MUFG's global operations now exceed 95%, a metric that reflects the scale and operational maturity of the underlying architecture.

For the US market, the platform is intended to support ACH processing while providing the configurability required to accommodate regulatory change and evolving payment standards. ISO 20022 compliance sits at the centre of the migration strategy, aligning MUFG's domestic US infrastructure with the messaging standards increasingly mandated across international payment systems.

Strategic implications for large-scale payment modernisation

The consolidation of payment infrastructure onto a single modular platform is a pattern that several global banks have pursued in recent years, driven by the combination of ISO 20022 adoption deadlines, growing cross-border payment volumes, and the operational cost of maintaining fragmented legacy systems.

For MUFG, the three-region deployment represents a deliberate move away from that fragmentation. Through the process of using a common platform across Japan, Europe, and the US, the bank reduces integration complexity and creates a more consistent foundation for launching new payment services.

For Finastra, the extended mandate with one of the world's largest financial institutions by assets reinforces the firm's positioning in the global payments infrastructure market. The deal also reflects broader demand for payment platforms that can operate across multiple regulatory environments while supporting the technical requirements of modern messaging standards.

The timeline for full completion of the US ACH migration has not been disclosed.