CommercePay, the e-payment arm of Malaysia-based Commerce.Asia Group, has announced a collaboration with Pine Labs to strengthen its credit card instalment payment plan offering for merchants.

The partnership expands CommercePay's instalment capabilities across a wider network of issuing banks, making higher-value purchases more accessible to consumers without full upfront payment requirements.

The instalment solution enables customers to split credit card purchases into monthly payments with 0% interest options and tenures ranging from three to 36 months. It is integrated through CommercePay's single API for merchants operating across online channels and currently supports nine banks: HSBC Bank, Affin Bank, AmBank, Standard Chartered Bank, OCBC, Alliance Bank, RHB Bank, UOB, and Bank Simpanan Nasional, collectively covering approximately 60% of credit cardholders in Malaysia.

Merchant benefits and regulatory standing

For merchants, the offering is designed to reduce cart abandonment, improve checkout conversion rates, increase average transaction value, and attract customers seeking flexible payment options for higher-value purchases. CommercePay holds Bank Negara Malaysia approval to provide merchant acquiring services and processes transactions through infrastructure aligned with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Furthermore, the collaboration reflects growing demand from Malaysian merchants for payment solutions that contribute to sales uplift and improved checkout performance, rather than serving purely as transaction processing infrastructure. As ecommerce competition intensifies and consumer expectations for payment flexibility increase, instalment payment plans integrated at the point of checkout are becoming an increasingly important tool for online merchants.

Commenting on the news, Wilson Leong, CEO of Commerce.Asia Group, said CommercePay is moving beyond being a payment gateway to function as a full payment solutions provider that supports both payment acceptance and sales uplift, and that payments today are no longer just about enabling a transaction but also about improving conversion and basket size.