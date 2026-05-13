Pine Labs has partnered with GCash for Business to expand merchant acquiring and digital payment acceptance across the Philippines.

According to the official press release, the agreement marks Pine Labs' formal entry into the Philippine market as a payments infrastructure partner.

The integration will bring instalment payment plan offers, rewards, loyalty, and cashback features into the existing merchant acquiring solution operated by GCash. The combined platform is designed to support acceptance of card and QR-based digital payments at the point of sale, with a stated focus on MSMEs.

Expanding MSME access to digital payments

According to the official press release, GCash for Business already serves a large base of Filipino MSME merchants through products including GCash PocketPay, which converts a mobile device into a point-of-sale terminal, and GCash SoundPay, which provides real-time audio payment confirmations. More recently launched devices, GCash SoundPay Plus and EasyPOS, are positioned to extend enterprise-grade capabilities to smaller merchants.

Through the partnership, merchants on the GCash platform will gain the ability to accept both card and QR payments via Pine Labs point-of-sale technology. Pine Labs will also contribute merchant onboarding, engagement, and retention capabilities through its deployment infrastructure.

Pine Labs' existing Philippine footprint

Pine Labs operates a locally incorporated entity in the Philippines and has existing relationships with banks, brands, and financial institutions in the country. The company already powers one of the Philippines' largest gift card programmes, operated by SM Retail, the country's largest retail chain.

The initiative reflects both companies' stated aim to build a compliant, scalable fintech infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale adoption of digital payments at the point of sale. For GCash, the arrangement adds a layer of value-added services to its acquiring stack, while for Pine Labs it represents a strategic entry point into one of Southeast Asia's growing digital payments markets, where mobile wallet penetration and MSME formalisation continue to accelerate.