UK-based issuer-processor Paymentology has raised USD 175 million in an investment round co-led by Apis Partners, a private equity firm specialising in financial infrastructure and services, and Aspirity Partners, a pan-European private equity firm focused on financial technology and enterprise services. The capital will support Paymentology's global expansion, product development, and team growth.

The transaction represents the 16th payment investment made by Apis, through its Apis Growth Fund III, and the first investment from Aspirity's inaugural fund. Both investors have cited issuer processing as one of the most significant opportunities within the broader payments sector.

Performance and growth drivers

Paymentology currently supports clients in close to 70 countries, including M-Pesa by Safaricom, RedotPay, TrueMoney, GoTyme, Snappi, Wio Bank, and Albo, among others. The company's client base spans high-growth regions including the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

CEO Jeff Parker said that legacy infrastructure continues to constrain innovation across the issuing layer and that the company had built a platform designed to allow digital banks, fintechs, and financial institutions to launch, scale, and expand card programmes with greater speed and control.

Market context and platform capabilities

The global payments market is estimated at USD 49 trillion by 2026, yet much of the issuing layer remains dependent on legacy systems that limit processing speed, flexibility, and the quality of end-user payment experiences. Paymentology's cloud-native platform enables real-time processing at scale across 68 countries, offering issuers the configurability to launch and manage card and digital payment products across diverse regulatory environments.

Aspirity's founder and managing partner, Joe O'Mara, described Paymentology as an advanced platform with modern technology and strong exposure to long-term growth in digital payments, noting that the investment was the downstream outcome of the firm's proactive thematic origination model. Apis co-founder and managing partner Matteo Stefanel said the firm looked forward to supporting management as they continue to scale and extend their capabilities, drawing on Apis's global connectivity and sector expertise across the payments value chain.

Expansion into adjacent capabilities

Beyond its core issuer processing business, Paymentology intends to use the capital to expand into adjacent areas, including credit, stablecoin integration, tokenisation, and AI-driven services. The combination of a diversified international client base, the ability to operate across multiple regulatory environments, and continuity of management is cited as a factor underpinning the company's positioning as a global infrastructure partner.

Apis co-founder Udayan Goyal said the investment reinforced the firm's conviction in issuer processing and reflected a shared vision to accelerate the democratisation of card issuance and broaden access to digital financial infrastructure across new geographies.