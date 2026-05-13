Worldline and EcoFlow have announced a partnership to unify EcoFlow's global payment operations via Worldline's Global Collect platform.

Under the agreement, EcoFlow has selected Worldline's Global Collect platform in order to centralise its payment operations. The platform is intended to enable local acquiring across multiple geographies, support compliance with regional regulatory requirements, and reduce friction in cross-border transactions.

Scaling payments alongside market expansion

The partnership comes as EcoFlow is managing rising transaction volumes tied to broader commercial growth. According to the companies, a key objective is improving authorisation rates and reducing false declines, a particular concern for high-value consumer electronics and energy products, where failed transactions carry a greater commercial cost.

Worldline's network tokenisation technology is cited as a mechanism for addressing this, with the companies indicating it will improve authorisation performance across markets. Tokenisation replaces sensitive card data with unique identifiers during the transaction process, which can reduce friction at the point of authorisation while also supporting security compliance.

Local acquiring is another element of the arrangement. This approach typically yields higher approval rates and enables merchants to meet local regulatory standards, including those under the EU's Payment Services Directive framework.

In addition, as EcoFlow's transaction volumes grow, Worldline has indicated it will extend local acquiring capabilities into the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America, reflecting a phased geographic expansion rather than a single deployment.

For Worldline, the partnership reinforces its Global Collect proposition as a solution for merchants with complex international footprints. The company, headquartered in France, has been positioning its acquiring and payment processing services toward ecommerce and cross-border merchants operating across multiple regulatory environments.

Moreover, for EcoFlow, which is expanding its clean energy product range into new consumer markets, the infrastructure changes are aimed at ensuring that payment performance does not become a constraint on commercial growth. The company's European operations, based in Germany, have been at the centre of its recent regional push.