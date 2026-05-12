Visa, Zilch, and Thredd have launched Visa Flexible Credential on Zilch cards in the UK, enabling multiple payment options through a single card.

The launch brings together Visa's network infrastructure, Zilch's consumer-facing proposition, and Thredd's issuer processing platform. Under the arrangement, different payment options sit behind one card, with routing and processing handled by Thredd in the background. Cardholders are not required to manage multiple cards or credentials.

Visa Flexible Credential is already accepted at more than 150 million merchant locations worldwide. The UK deployment marks an initial rollout, with potential for broader expansion noted but not yet confirmed.

Shifting consumer expectations

According to the official press release, the move reflects a broader shift in how consumers approach payment decisions. According to a 2025 Visa consumer research study in the UK, 87% of respondents said flexible payment options support their financial or lifestyle goals. Rather than choosing between fixed categories such as debit or credit at the point of sign-up, cardholders using VFC can select the payment mode that suits a given purchase at the time of transaction.

This model has implications for issuers and fintechs seeking to consolidate product complexity. Rather than issuing separate cards for different payment types, a single credential can accommodate the underlying logic, reducing friction for the cardholder while maintaining the familiar experience of a standard card interaction.

Processing infrastructure and market positioning

Thredd's role centres on issuer processing, enabling the routing logic that determines which payment option is applied to a given transaction. The company operates as a processing intermediary, supporting fintechs and issuers in bringing card products to market. Its involvement in the VFC deployment reflects the growing dependence on specialist processing infrastructure as card products become more configurable.

For Zilch, which positions itself as a spend management platform for consumers, VFC adds a layer of real-time payment routing to its existing proposition. The company operates in a competitive segment of the UK market that includes both established buy-now-pay-later providers and challenger card issuers.

In addition, Visa's Flexible Credential product has been in development as part of the network's broader effort to give issuers more configurability over card functionality. The UK launch with Zilch and Thredd represents one of the product's early deployments in Europe.