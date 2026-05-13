TransFi has launched BizPay, a cross-border payments platform targeting SMEs across four Southeast Asian markets.

BizPay consolidates collections and payouts into a single chat-style interface, seeking to reduce the operational complexity that SMEs typically face when managing multi-currency, multi-corridor payment flows. The platform's design reflects a broader industry move toward consolidating payment functions within unified, messaging-adjacent interfaces, rather than requiring businesses to navigate separate systems for inbound and outbound transactions.

Regional regulatory context

The launch coincides with a period of active regulatory and interoperability development across Southeast Asia. Indonesia joined BIS Project Nexus in February 2025, a multilateral initiative designed to link fast payment systems across participating countries. Vietnam issued an SME digital transformation plan in March 2025. The Philippines central bank is working toward a July 2025 milestone on ASEAN remittance interoperability. These developments collectively indicate that regional payment infrastructure is moving toward greater cross-border connectivity, which could expand the addressable market for platforms such as BizPay.

Company background and scale

TransFi states it has raised USD 19.2 million to date and has processed over USD 1 billion in transaction volume. The company holds regulatory registrations in Singapore, Lithuania, and Canada, providing a compliance footprint that spans Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. This multi-jurisdictional licensing positions the company to support cross-border flows that touch regulated corridors in more than one region.

The SME segment in Southeast Asia has historically faced limited access to efficient cross-border payment infrastructure, with many businesses relying on correspondent banking arrangements or consumer-oriented remittance services not designed for business volumes. In addition, purpose-built platforms targeting this segment have grown in number as regional payment links have matured and stablecoin-based settlement has gained regulatory acknowledgement in several jurisdictions.

TransFi's choice to focus on four markets also reflects corridors with significant intra-regional trade and remittance activity.