India-based digital transformation company Comviva and global payments infrastructure provider Unlimit have partnered to integrate Unlimit's payment gateway into Comviva's mobiquity One platform. The integration makes Unlimit available as a selectable payment gateway within mobiquity One, giving Comviva's merchant clients access to more than 1,000 payment methods through a single connection.

The partnership is initially focused on supporting Indian merchants and driving regional growth, with the scope to expand into additional global markets as Comviva continues to scale its platform. Comviva operates across more than 90 countries, serving telecom operators, financial institutions, and enterprises with digital financial solutions.

Platform capabilities and merchant benefits

Comviva's mobiquity One is a software-as-a-service embedded payments platform combining payment orchestration, Wallet-as-a-Service, and Card-as-a-Service. Its payment orchestration layer routes transactions across multiple payment providers through a single integration, intending to optimise routing and improve payment performance across markets.

Through the Unlimit integration, Comviva merchants gain access to global acquiring capabilities alongside simplified onboarding and coordinated go-live support. The combined offering is designed to reduce time-to-market for payment services and provide more reliable checkout experiences across multiple geographies.

Industry context

The partnership reflects a pattern seen across the payments infrastructure sector, where platform providers are expanding their payment method coverage through selective integrations rather than building acquiring relationships independently. For merchants operating across multiple markets, the ability to access a broad range of local and international payment methods through a single orchestration layer reduces both integration complexity and the operational overhead of managing multiple provider relationships.

For Unlimit, the agreement with Comviva represents a further extension of its presence in the Indian merchant market, following its recently announced partnership with Decentro. The concentration of both partnerships in India points to the country's growing importance as a source of outbound merchant payment demand, as Indian businesses continue to scale internationally and seek payment infrastructure capable of supporting cross-border commerce at scale.