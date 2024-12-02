Why agentic commerce needs wallets built for policy and auditability

Melvin Philips, Staff Engineer at Lead Bank, shares his thoughts on the importance of a wallet-centric payment stack for agent-to-agent commerce.

Autonomous AI agents are moving from demos into real workflows, with teams now using agents to triage incidents and execute tasks across tools. As soon as an agent needs to purchase something to finalise a job, the gaps of today’s payment model appear, whether for a dataset query, a short burst of compute, or access to a specialised service. Checkout flows were built around humans, and fraud systems are tuned to treat rapid, automated patterns as suspicious. Legitimate agent-driven payments can therefore trigger declines or extra verification, and small workflow mistakes can compound quickly. Agent-to-agent commerce needs a new payment stack because reusable credentials, like cards and API keys, are a poor interface for autonomous software.

In practice, most teams seek familiar workarounds, giving the agent a corporate card, storing an API key, or embedding a reusable credential somewhere in the workflow. However, the problem is that reusable credentials often fail to remain contained or narrowly scoped as intended. They get copied into scripts, reused across environments, and routed through systems not designed to hold them. In an agent-driven workflow, this sprawl can quickly turn a small mistake into real expenses: a retry loop can generate spend that looks like fraud, and a tool chain can expand the set of vendors being paid, without anyone noticing until reconciliation. While manual reviews and reimbursements might work at small volumes, at an agent scale, the guarantee is more declines and messier incident responses.

The new agentic payment stack – what is it trying to do and why wallets sit at the centre

Workable agentic payment approaches are converging on three needs:

1. Services need a way to charge and get paid per call, inside the same request flow, instead of forcing everything into subscriptions or invoice cycles.

x402 is an early example of the pay-per-request layer, leveraging the HTTP 402 Payment Required code to formalise a simple loop: the client requests a resource, the server responds with a price and payment requirements, and the client pays and retries with proof of payment.

2. Agents and services need a consistent way to identify themselves, so counterparties can attribute actions to an accountable operator and stop access when risk changes.

ERC-8004 is an early example of the identity layer. It proposes a portable way to represent an agent’s identity and attach references to validations and reputation signals in a consistent format, so counterparties do not have to invent incompatible structures.

3. Agentic wallet products: the third layer emerging alongside these standards. Although identity and payment formats help, they still leave the operational question unanswered. Someone must control funds, apply policy before money moves, and stop quickly when behaviour changes.

In many implementations, that missing layer is a policy-driven wallet. In this context, a wallet keeps signing keys out of the agent process and enforces spend rules in real time. It can approve a payment, deny it, or require an extra approval step when an action falls outside pre-set limits. It also gives operators a clean way to pause or revoke authority, without chasing for leaked credentials.

Wallet governance and guardrails

A wallet-centric stack only works if it can enforce policy, bind spending to an accountable owner, and produce usable evidence when something goes wrong. The policy side should feel familiar to both risk and finance teams, whereas spend can be constrained by counterparty, amount, rate, time window, and category. The key difference is that the agent does not hold broad authority through a reusable credential. The wallet issues short-lived approvals and evaluates them before money moves, controlling everything in real time instead of leaving it to an after-the-fact review.

For governance, ownership and a ‘trail’ are the starting points. Know your business (KYB) checks match the wallet domain to a verified legal entity, and delegated spending rights tie specific agent identities to the owner. From there, the wallet can produce an audit trail that records what was requested, approved or denied, and settled, along with the policy context behind the decision. Standards can simplify carrying this trail across systems, as x402 provides a consistent payment checkpoint, and ERC-8004 stable identity anchors and validation references that appear consistently in logs.

Wallet-centric design does not remove failure modes, but it can contain them. A production-ready wallet layer needs automatic shutoffs, fast revocation, and recovery paths for failed purchases and refunds – guardrails without which teams return to shared credentials and after-the-fact cleanup.

The takeaway for fintechs and banks considering agentic payments

Standards like x402 and ERC-8004 can improve interoperability across agent ecosystems, but the practical centre of the stack is the programmable wallet.

For fintech platforms, the product surface is the wallet layer. If agent payments are to be usable in production, the wallet must do more than send value, for example: issue constrained authorisations, enforce vendor scope and velocity limits, support approvals when needed, and produce a decision trail that finance and operations teams can reconcile.

For banks, near-term leverage is more about defining what compliant wallet behaviour looks like and ensuring wallet programmes can meet it, rather than building agent experiences. In practice, this means a KYB-backed ownership model, clear revocation paths, and monitoring capable of machine-speed activity. In crypto-adjacent payment flows, it also means sanctions screening and transaction risk monitoring that can keep up with high-frequency, automated payments, often with the help of specialised blockchain analytics vendors, alongside internal controls and case management.

*Opinions expressed are my own and not those of my employer.

About the author

Melvin Philips is a Staff Engineer at Lead Bank, where he leads financial platform architecture for fintech clients, focused on payments infrastructure, card and lending systems, and emerging settlement rails.

About Lead Bank

Lead Bank is a US-chartered, FDIC-insured bank and Banking-as-a-Service platform for technology and crypto companies. Lead helps partners build and scale embedded financial products across deposits, payments, debit and credit cards, and lending. Its API-first platform is fast and flexible, enabling seamless integration and growth. Programmes are supported by bank-grade governance, compliance oversight, and operational controls, designed for reliable, regulated operations at scale with transparent reporting and partner-focused support.