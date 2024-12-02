Expert viewsPayments

Why agentic commerce needs wallets built for policy and auditability

ES

Estera Sava

15 Apr 2026 / 8 Min Read

Keywords:
agentic commercex402paytechfintechERC-8004HTTP 402 Payment RequiredwalletsecommerceAPIcryptoKYBagentic paymentsautomationinteroperabilityidentity verification
Countries:
World

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