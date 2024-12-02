Klarna launches in new countries on Apple Pay

Klarna has launched on Apple Pay in Denmark, Spain, and Sweden, with a rollout in France planned for the near future.

The initiative aims to bring more transparency and flexibility to Apple Pay customers in these countries, making Klarna available to eligible customers checking out in-store, online, and in-app with an iPhone or iPad.

Klarna is expanding its Apple Pay solution

The launch follows the rollout of this feature in the US, Canada, and the UK, where shoppers can now check out with Klarna using Apple Pay. The company aims to offer its clients a simple and flexible way to pay through its BNPL solutions, extending its reach globally, and the next phase of growth includes France. Customers in France will be able to check out with Klarna using Apple Pay in the upcoming weeks.

With Klarna, eligible users can split purchases into three monthly payments or pay up to 30 days later interest-free. Customers can also spread the cost of high-volume items over a longer period of time, with competitive interest rates starting from 0%. Customers just need to select Klarna at checkout and tap on Pay Later to view their available Klarna products. They can select the instalment plan that better suits their needs and complete a simple payment process through Apple Pay.

Klarna applies underwriting before approval to ensure responsible lending, with no impact on the customer’s credit score, and Apple doesn’t retain any transaction data linked to the user. With millions of customers around the world, Klarna is committed to further improving the customer experience and expanding into Europe.

Klarna representatives expressed positive sentiments about the expansion of this solution, saying that the rollout will give a larger number of clients more choice at checkout when using Apple Pay and the freedom to choose how and when they pay, leveraging BNPL products. This, combined with the familiar and secure interface of Apple Pay, aims to improve the shopper experience.