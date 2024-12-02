Standard Chartered Bank has launched an FPS cross-border payment service for offshore financial institutions and PayTech firms.

The service supports real-time, round-the-clock settlement for transactions up to USD 127.600 (HKD 1 million) or USD 145.300 (CNY 1 million), and is effective immediately. In addition, the move extends FPS access to non-Hong Kong-based entities, allowing them to route payments to local recipients through a faster, lower-cost channel than the existing infrastructure.

Under the new model, SCBHK acts as a correspondent bank, receiving inbound cross-border payments from offshore institutions via SWIFT. Rather than routing the final leg of the transfer through the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system, SCBHK completes the credit transfer to the local end-recipient via FPS. Settlement is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including public holidays.

Transactions exceeding USD 127.600 (HKD 1 million) or USD 145.300 (CNY 1 million) fall outside the scope of this service and will continue to be processed through RTGS, which remains the standard mechanism for high-value payments in Hong Kong.

Positioning and implications

The service targets a specific operational gap: offshore financial institutions and PayTech firms that previously had no direct route into Hong Kong's FPS infrastructure. By enabling SWIFT-to-FPS connectivity through a correspondent banking arrangement, SCBHK provides these entities with access to real-time, low-value settlement without requiring a local banking licence or direct FPS membership.

Hong Kong's FPS was launched in 2018 by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and supports transfers in both HKD and CNY. Expanding its reach to cross-border use cases aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Hong Kong's role in regional and international payment flows, particularly for HKD- and CNY-denominated transactions.

For PayTech firms operating across borders, the practical benefit is meaningful: real-time settlement at lower cost compared to RTGS-based processing, with no restriction on operating hours. For correspondent banking more broadly, the development reflects a gradual shift towards integrating domestic fast payment rails into cross-border workflows, a trend observed in multiple markets globally, including the EU's push to extend SEPA Instant beyond its borders.

SCBHK's participation in the first batch of banks offering this service signals early institutional engagement with a capability that could see wider adoption among Hong Kong's banking community as the model matures.