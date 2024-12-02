Airwallex, a global financial and payments platform, has announced it has received approval from Bank Negara Malaysia for an e-money issuing licence and a Class A licence, enabling the company to provide a full suite of payment services to businesses in Malaysia.

The approvals build on Airwallex's existing Class B Money Services Business licence and its Registered Merchant Acquirer status in the country, expanding the company's regulatory coverage from selective product access to a comprehensive financial infrastructure offering. The combined licences allow Airwallex to deliver multi-currency accounts, foreign exchange services, payment processing, and complex cross-border business use cases within a single platform.

Local investment and market momentum

Airwallex has continued to invest in its Malaysian operations alongside the regulatory expansion. The company grew its Malaysia team by 66% in 2025 and has expanded into new office space with capacity for over 160 employees. It plans to double its headcount in Malaysia throughout 2026. The company processed over USD 496,339,496 in remittance transaction volume in Malaysia in 2025, driven by rising demand from businesses operating across borders.

Malaysia's digital economy is targeted to contribute 30% of GDP by 2030, and the country is among the most trade-intensive economies globally. The combination of strong ecommerce growth and increasing cross-border business activity reinforces demand for multi-currency financial infrastructure among Malaysian companies seeking to operate internationally.

Arnold Chan, General Manager of Asia-Pacific at Airwallex, said Malaysia is a strategic market for the company and that the new approvals enable it to bring full financial infrastructure to businesses on the ground. He described Airwallex as one of the few full-stack, non-bank players with this level of regulatory coverage in Malaysia, positioned to support businesses managing multi-currency collections and global payouts at scale.

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