Finix launches MCP integrations with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini

Finix has launched MCP server integrations with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini.

The integrations allow developers to interact with Finix's API and documentation directly within these AI tools, enabling them to explore endpoints, generate code, and prototype payment flows without leaving their working environment.

Bridging payments infrastructure and AI-native development

The Model Context Protocol is an open standard that allows AI assistants to connect with external tools and data sources. Through the process of implementing an MCP server, Finix is making its payments infrastructure accessible within AI-assisted environments that developers are increasingly adopting as a primary interface for building software.

Through the integrations, developers can query Finix's API using natural language, asking questions about endpoints, parameters, and implementation practices, with responses drawn from Finix's official documentation. They can also generate code for common payment flows, such as creating payment links or onboarding merchants, and iterate on those integrations within the same environment. This reduces context-switching between documentation, coding tools, and testing environments, which has traditionally added friction to API adoption and integration cycles.

Finix's platform supports both online and in-store payment acceptance, as well as payouts and merchant onboarding through a single API. The MCP integrations extend that infrastructure into the AI layer, allowing teams to design, customise, and scale payments experiences within the tools they already use for development.

Richie Serna, CEO and co-founder of Finix, noted that developers increasingly expect to interact with APIs more dynamically, moving from concept to production at a faster pace. The integrations are framed as a direct response to that shift in how software is built.

The move reflects a broader pattern in the payments and developer tooling space, where infrastructure providers are adapting distribution and onboarding strategies to align with the growing use of AI-assisted coding environments. Embedding API access into tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini positions payments functionality earlier in the development workflow, at the exploration and prototyping stage, rather than requiring developers to seek it out separately.