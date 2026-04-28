NewsPayments

Finix launches MCP integrations with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini

SA

Sinziana Albu

28 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchpaymentsAIagentic AIagentic commerce
Countries:
World

News on Payments

Finix launches MCP integrations with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini

28 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Revolut and Pepita partner on one-click payments in CEE

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Banking Circle onboards first South Korean client PayGate

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Nexi integrates Wero for ecommerce payments in Germany

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Sunbit launches on Stripe

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A2A payments overview | impact of real-time payments regulation

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