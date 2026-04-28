Revolut has partnered with Hungary-based Pepita to introduce one-click payments and its full suite of payment acceptance solutions on the marketplace platform.

The collaboration extends Revolut's acquiring footprint further into Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), a region where both companies have been expanding.

Under the agreement, Pepita will integrate Revolut Pay alongside credit card payments and digital wallet acceptance, positioning Revolut as a primary payment provider on the platform. Revolut Pay enables shoppers to complete purchases without re-entering payment details, authenticating transactions through the Revolut app via passcode or biometric verification.

Loyalty incentives and account acquisition

The partnership includes a promotional layer tied to Revolut's RevPoints loyalty programme. Customers paying via Revolut Pay on Pepita will earn double RevPoints on purchases, with a five-fold bonus available for the first month following launch. RevPoints, described as the first pan-European debit loyalty programme of its kind, allows users to redeem accumulated points for discounts on future Revolut Pay transactions, as well as travel, shopping, gift cards, and other rewards within the Revolut app.

New Revolut account holders registering through Pepita are eligible to receive up to EUR 20 credited to their account, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Performance metrics and platform scale

The announcement coincides with a period of notable growth for Revolut Pay. According to Revolut, 4.8 million customers worldwide used the payment option in 2025, representing a fourfold increase compared to 2024. The company reports that merchants using Revolut Pay see cart abandonment rates below 10% and an average authorisation rate of 98.5%. The solution supports payments in more than 30 currencies, with funds settled to merchants within 24 hours at what the company describes as low fees.

Founded in Hungary in 2017, Pepita has grown into one of the larger digital marketplaces in the CEE region, serving millions of customers across multiple markets. The platform's ongoing expansion in the region aligns with Revolut's broader strategy to scale its payment acceptance business in European markets outside Western Europe.

A company official at Revolut noted that the partnership is intended to address customer expectations around speed, security, and value at checkout, while enabling merchants to improve conversion rates and reduce processing costs. A representative from Pepita also cited the fintech's growth in key CEE markets as a factor in selecting Revolut as a payments partner.