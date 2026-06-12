Vivi Money has demonstrated an AI-initiated, A2A payment experience operating over Australia's New Payments Platform infrastructure.

The demonstration shows a customer issuing a natural-language instruction (via text or voice) that triggers a payment to an external bank account without requiring manual entry of BSB codes, account numbers, or navigation across multiple applications.

From intent to execution

In the demonstration, shared via LinkedIn, a user instructs the platform to send a specified amount to a named recipient. Vivi then identifies the payee, presents the destination account details, performs verification checks including confirmation of payee procedures, obtains explicit customer approval, and executes the transfer over the NPP. The entire sequence moves from conversational input to real-time settlement within a single interface.

The design is notable for its approach to balancing automation with user control. Consent is requested explicitly before any payment is initiated, and verification checks occur in the background before the customer confirms. This reflects an emerging tension in agentic financial services: reducing friction without removing accountability from the user.

Open Banking as the data layer

Beyond the payments demonstration, Vivi's platform integrates Open Banking data aggregation with AI-driven financial analysis. Through the process of connecting accounts across multiple institutions, the system can identify idle balances (for instance, funds held in low-yield accounts) and recommend or execute transfers once the customer approves. The architecture positions Open Banking as the data layer, AI as the reasoning layer, and real-time payments as the execution layer.

This model reflects a broader industry direction sometimes referred to as agentic banking, in which AI systems do not merely surface recommendations but can carry out approved financial actions on a customer's behalf. While the terminology is still being established across the sector, the operational model is increasingly visible among digital banking challengers globally.

Market context and launch timing

The demonstration comes ahead of Vivi Money's planned market launch, described as scheduled for the following month at the time of the announcement. The company's forthcoming product is described as including a transaction account, a Visa card, foreign exchange services, a high-yield savings account, eSIM connectivity, bill-splitting functionality, and a suite of AI-powered financial management tools.

In addition, the Vivi demonstration adds to a growing set of examples in which fintechs are combining real-time rails, Open Banking data access, and large language model interfaces to move financial services interactions away from form-based screens and towards conversational or voice-driven interfaces.