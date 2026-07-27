UK-based payments provider Zilch has agreed a partnership with Rezolve Ai to bring more retailers onto Zilch's data platform, Intelligent Commerce. The agreement is delivered through Reward, part of the Rezolve Ai group, and its Reward platform, which connects retailers with financial services providers across more than 15 markets in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Under the arrangement, customers will be able to access flexible, fee-free payment methods both in-store and online at retailers participating in the Reward network. For retailers, the partnership provides a route into Zilch's customer base through Intelligent Commerce, which uses first-party spend data to give brands visibility into customer behaviour across thousands of merchants. The platform is designed to support targeting and attribution across both online and in-store customer journeys.

Data and attribution capabilities

According to the companies, brands already using Intelligent Commerce have reported increases in return on ad spend of between 20% and 50%, alongside sales growth following launch. The partnership is intended to extend these data and attribution capabilities to a broader set of retailers by integrating Reward's existing merchant network with Zilch's payments infrastructure.

Andreas Andreou, Chief Revenue Officer, Zilch, said the agreement extends the range of retailers where customers can access subsidised credit, both online and in-store, while giving more brands access to Intelligent Commerce. Daniel M. Wagner, CEO and Chairman of Rezolve Ai, described Zilch as an example of a payments platform that demonstrates the function of Reward within the wider Rezolve Ai ecosystem, framing the deal as part of a broader strategy connecting payments, banking, and retail infrastructure. James House, CEO of Reward, said the integration extends the reach of its retailer network into a new payments audience.

Market context

The partnership reflects continued interest from payment providers in combining transaction infrastructure with data-driven retail media and loyalty tools. By linking payment flows with merchant offer networks, providers such as Zilch aim to differentiate propositions built around fee-free credit by adding value for both consumers and retail partners. For Rezolve Ai and Reward, the deal adds a payments-sector partner to a commerce media network that already spans multiple regions, extending the company's positioning at the intersection of banking, payments, and retail engagement.

Neither company has disclosed financial terms of the agreement or a timeline for onboarding additional retailers to the network.