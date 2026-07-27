Juspay, a payments technology company serving enterprises and banks, has announced a partnership with Recurly, a subscription management and recurring billing platform. The agreement brings Juspay's open-source payment orchestration platform, Hyperswitch, into the Recurly ecosystem, with the stated aim of helping Recurly's merchants reduce payment failures, add new payment providers, and shorten go-to-market timelines.

Subscription-based businesses depend on consistent payment performance to retain recurring revenue, since a failed or friction-heavy checkout can result in subscriber churn rather than renewal. The partnership combines Recurly's recurring billing infrastructure with Juspay's orchestration layer and its network of payment service providers (PSPs) across multiple geographies, with the intention of addressing payment failure and retention challenges specific to subscription models.

Hyperswitch's role in the integration

Hyperswitch, Juspay's open-source orchestration platform, is designed to give enterprises and platforms control over their payment stack. According to the companies, it connects to more than 300 PSPs and acquirers globally, which would allow Recurly to enable new payment methods for merchants without requiring separate technical integrations for each provider. Recurly is also using Hyperswitch's Platform Organization mode, a feature that allows merchants across its portfolio to be onboarded and managed programmatically, which the companies say removes additional operational overhead from the process.

For end customers, the integration is intended to support a checkout process that allows payment via preferred methods, delivered through a single integration layer that the companies say reduces the time required for merchants to bring new payment capabilities to market.

Matt Healey, Director of Product Partnerships at Juspay, said the partnership is intended to give subscription merchants a payments infrastructure built for reliability and scale, allowing them to reduce payment friction and expand into new markets without rebuilding their existing payment stack. Jonas Flodh, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Recurly, added that the integration is designed to give merchants operating at global scale access to a broader payments network and additional payment methods and markets, reflecting the flexibility and performance requirements of subscription businesses.

Industry context and implications

Payment orchestration platforms have become increasingly relevant to subscription and recurring billing providers as merchants look to diversify PSP relationships, reduce dependency on single providers, and localise payment methods for different markets. By embedding Hyperswitch within its platform, Recurly positions itself to offer this orchestration capability directly within its existing subscription management workflow, rather than requiring merchants to manage a separate integration.

Juspay has described the collaboration as part of its broader approach of working alongside partners to build and adjust payment infrastructure over time, positioning itself as an ongoing infrastructure partner rather than a one-time integration vendor. The partnership adds to the range of orchestration integrations available to subscription businesses seeking to manage payment complexity across multiple markets and providers.