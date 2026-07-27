Revolut has made its RevTag payment pass available in both Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, allowing users to receive payments by displaying a QR code.

According to the announcement, the pass allows users to display their Revolut username, known as a RevTag, directly from their phone's lock screen, enabling another party to scan a QR code or copy payment details without the sender needing to open the Revolut app.

The RevTag pass in Apple Wallet was first reported in March 2026, when it appeared to be rolling out in select markets, including Japan and Mexico, before being identified in additional countries such as Hungary, the UK, and Germany. A Revolut employee has since confirmed that, following the Apple Wallet rollout, the RevTag pass is now also available in Google Wallet, extending the feature to Android users.

The RevTag pass is described as a receive-only tool rather than a payment method for spending, distinguishing it from services such as Apple Pay or Google Pay. Its function is limited to displaying a user's payment details so that others can send money, rather than facilitating outgoing transactions. In some markets, the pass also displays local bank account details; in Mexico, for example, it shows a CLABE number alongside the RevTag and QR code. In markets where local bank details are not included, the pass displays only the RevTag and QR code. According to the source, the pass can be used both by other Revolut users and by anyone able to send a standard bank transfer, widening its potential use beyond the Revolut user base.

Use cases and setup

The feature is aimed at informal and peer-to-peer payment scenarios, such as splitting a bill or receiving payment for freelance work, where sharing account details manually can be slower. In order to add the pass, users open the Revolut app, go to their profile, select their RevTag, and choose the option to add it to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.

Revolut has been expanding its wallet-based features as digital wallets increasingly serve as a layer for sharing payment credentials beyond card-based transactions. The addition of RevTag to both major mobile wallet platforms indicates a broader push to make peer-to-peer payment details accessible without requiring users to navigate within the Revolut app itself. No further details on additional markets or planned feature updates were included in the source material.