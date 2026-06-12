Yuno and Onafriq have announced a partnership to give global merchants access to Onafriq's pan-African payments network via Yuno's orchestration platform.

The integration is now live and available in Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, and Uganda. Through Yuno's dashboard, merchants can access Onafriq's capabilities (including mobile money disbursements and collections, card issuance, and foreign exchange treasury services) without requiring a separate contract or additional technical integration.

Addressing fragmentation in cross-border African commerce

According to the official press release, one of the persistent challenges for international merchants seeking to operate across Africa has been the fragmentation of local payment rails. Each market typically requires its own integration, compliance framework, and provider relationships, creating significant technical and operational overhead. With this in mind, the Yuno–Onafriq partnership aims to reduce that complexity by combining Yuno's orchestration layer with Onafriq's established infrastructure across the continent.

For merchants using Yuno's platform, the integration provides the ability to pay out to mobile wallets, bank accounts, or cash pickup points, and to accept payments across channels, without independently managing multiple compliance frameworks.

Strategic context for both companies

The announcement follows Yuno's earlier expansion into the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, positioning Africa as the next phase of its global growth strategy. The company's broader objective is to connect merchants to payment methods and networks across geographies through a unified infrastructure layer.

For Onafriq, the partnership extends its reach to a segment of global merchants that previously lacked a streamlined entry point into African markets. The company has described its mission as reducing the significance of borders within the payments ecosystem, bringing together mobile money operators, banks, fintechs, and enterprises under a connected infrastructure.

Juan Pablo Ortega, Co-Founder and CEO, Yuno, noted that while Africa presents a substantial growth opportunity in global commerce, payment infrastructure complexity has historically limited merchant participation. Dare Okoudjou, CEO, Onafriq, pointed to the integration as a mechanism for enabling broader access to the digital economy across the continent.