Italy-based Satispay has announced a plan to raise up to EUR 120 million, with nearly EUR 60 million already committed by existing investors.

The proposed capital increase will be structured as a pre-emptive right to existing shareholders and is set to be discussed at a shareholders' meeting of Momentum S.p.A., Satispay's holding company, on 29 June 2026. The transaction reaffirms a company valuation of over EUR 1 billion, with the founders retaining a controlling role in governance.

In addition, the initial EUR 60 million portion is intended to fund organic growth, while the remainder of the raise is subject to further shareholder participation. Following the investment, the institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Strategic direction

Founded in 2015 as a European payment network, Satispay has progressively expanded its scope beyond payments. The company entered the corporate welfare sector in September 2023 with meal and gift vouchers, subsequently launching the FlexBen platform for reimbursements and pension fund management. In 2024, it raised EUR 60 million in additional funding.

The proceeds from the current raise are earmarked for the rollout of new financial services, including direct stock and ETF trading within the app, supplementary pension fund subscriptions for consumers, and pension education services for corporate clients. Furthermore, the company has stated that access to pension funds is expected by autumn 2026. Potential acquisitions of complementary businesses are also under consideration.