Revolut has entered into discussions with SNCF to integrate Revolut Pay as a payment option on the French rail operator's platform.

The initiative, reported by Les Echos, would position Revolut's proprietary payment method within one of Europe's largest rail networks, potentially extending the fintech's payments reach into high-volume consumer travel transactions.

Revolut Pay and the push into merchant acceptance

Revolut Pay is Revolut's native checkout solution, allowing customers to pay directly from their Revolut account at participating merchants. Expanding its acceptance to a major national transport operator would represent a meaningful step in growing merchant adoption across Europe, where the company has been actively broadening its financial services offering beyond its core retail banking and currency exchange roots.

SNCF handles a substantial volume of passenger journeys annually across France and international routes, making it a high-traffic point of sale. An integration of this kind would expose Revolut Pay to a broad base of consumers at the moment of a routine, recurring purchase, a strategically relevant position for any payments provider seeking to build habit and top-of-wallet presence.

Broader context

Revolut has been expanding its footprint across Europe, operating under a Lithuanian banking licence granted in 2021, and more recently securing a UK banking licence in 2024 after a prolonged regulatory process. The company has been broadening its product suite to include lending, savings, and business accounts alongside its payments infrastructure.

The reported SNCF discussions reflect a wider trend among neobanks and fintech players seeking to embed their payment methods within established, high-frequency merchant environments, rather than relying solely on card network rails. Securing placement at a national rail operator would serve both visibility and transaction volume objectives.

No timeline or confirmed agreement has been reported at this stage.