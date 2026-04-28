Banking Circle has partnered with South Korea-based PayGate to provide cross-border treasury and foreign exchange services.

The partnership positions Banking Circle as PayGate's global treasury partner, addressing longstanding challenges in cross-border payments involving the South Korean won (KRW).

PayGate, one of South Korea's earliest-established fintech companies, operates as a payment service provider (PSP) serving more than 3.000 Korean merchants. The company also facilitates KRW collection and disbursement on behalf of global PSPs, placing it at the centre of the country's inbound and outbound payments infrastructure.

Addressing KRW settlement complexity

The KRW remains a restricted currency, which creates significant friction for PSPs and merchants operating across borders. Offshore settlement options are limited, treasury operations are fragmented, and the cost of managing multi-market cash flows is high. For Korean merchants with international operations, these constraints typically translate into slower settlement timelines and limited payout options.

Through the partnership, Banking Circle will provide PayGate with access to virtual accounts and major payment rails, including USD, EUR, and GBP settlement. The arrangement consolidates foreign exchange capabilities on a single platform, with the stated aim of improving reconciliation processes and reducing treasury costs for PayGate and its merchant base.

Mishal Ruparel, Chief Commercial Officer at Banking Circle, noted that while South Korea represents a sophisticated payments market, KRW restrictions add layers of complexity to cross-border flows. The partnership is described as an initial step toward establishing a broader presence in the Korean market.

Strategic positioning and future scope

According to the official press release, the collaboration marks the first time Banking Circle has brought a Korean PSP onto its platform, extending its financial infrastructure into a market that has historically been difficult to access for international payments providers. South Korea's payments sector is characterised by high digital adoption rates and a well-developed domestic infrastructure, though integration with global payment networks remains constrained by currency controls.

Looking ahead, PayGate has indicated plans to expand its use of Banking Circle's global collection capabilities and virtual account infrastructure to offer enhanced collection services to Korean merchants pursuing international growth.

The partnership reflects a broader trend of international financial infrastructure providers seeking to deepen integration with Asian markets, particularly those where currency restrictions create demand for specialist cross-border solutions.