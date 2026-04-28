Nexi, the Italy-based European paytech group, has announced the integration of Wero, the European Payments Initiative's account-to-account payment method, into German ecommerce through its Nexi Germany subsidiary.

BAUR, Quelle, and Bünting Group, with its online brands Combi.de and MyTime.de, are among the first German online merchants signed up to offer Wero at checkout, with further merchants to be announced in the coming weeks.

BAUR and Quelle, both part of the BAUR-Gruppe, plan to integrate Wero into their ComfortPay service. The technical integration is being provided by Computop, a Nexi group company acting as the technical service provider for Wero in the German market.

Wero rollout and European context

Wero was initially launched by the European Payments Initiative for person-to-person payments and is now being extended to ecommerce, with point-of-sale integration planned as a subsequent phase. The payment method is based on real-time account-to-account transfers and is currently available in Belgium, France, and Germany, with additional European markets and partners planned to follow. EPI is currently supported by 16 European banks and payment service providers.

The rollout is part of a broader European effort to develop a sovereign payment infrastructure that reduces reliance on non-European card networks. Wero represents the EPI's consumer-facing implementation of that infrastructure, targeting both the speed and cost advantages of account-to-account settlement relative to card-based payment methods.

Commenting on the news, Martina Weimert, CEO of the European Payments Initiative, noted that the Nexi integration is an important next step in bringing Wero's account-to-account payment experience to a broader range of merchants and customers in Germany. Roberto Catanzaro, Chief Business Officer of Merchant Solutions at Nexi and EPI Board Member, said the implementation marks an important milestone for the development of a more sovereign and competitive European payments landscape.