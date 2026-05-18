UAE-based spend management company Qashio has launched Qashio Corporate Travel, a platform that consolidates corporate flight and hotel bookings with employee card issuance, expense management, and approvals within a single system. The product is available immediately to existing and new customers at no usage fee.

The launch brings travel bookings into the same financial framework as other company expenditure, giving finance teams real-time visibility, automated reconciliation, and policy compliance across the full travel spend cycle. Employees can book from a global inventory of more than 200 airlines and 1.5 million hotels, pay using Qashio Cards or alternative payment methods, and earn Qashio Points on each booking. Companies can also access price-matched fares on flights and hotels alongside exclusive corporate rates.

Platform capabilities

Qashio Corporate Travel provides a unified dashboard covering both travel and non-travel spend, with real-time tracking and automated reconciliation built in. Every booking is automatically categorised and supported by receipt management. A dedicated post-sale support centre handles inventory management after purchase. Future enhancements are planned to introduce travel ancillaries and structured approval flows to further align travel with internal finance policies.

Qashio's CEO and founder, Armin Moradi, said corporate travel had traditionally been fragmented, manual, and difficult to control. With Qashio Corporate Travel, the company aims to bring travel into the same financial framework as every other company expense. He added that finance teams benefit from real-time visibility, stronger controls, and up to 3% rebates, while employees get a simplified booking experience.

Market context and regional expansion

Business travel spending in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow 8.3% annually and reach USD 270 billion by 2030, according to figures cited in the announcement. Travel remains one of the most frequent sources of employee-driven expenditure outside direct finance control, making it a logical area for spend management platforms to address as they seek to capture a larger share of corporate financial workflows.

The launch is timed ahead of the Eid and summer travel season, a period of elevated business travel activity across the region. It also builds on Qashio's broader international expansion. The company recently opened a European headquarters in Ireland, alongside existing offices in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the UAE. Qashio currently serves enterprise and mid-market customers across the Middle East, the EU, and the UK.

The regional context is significant. National cashless strategies and digital transformation agendas across the Gulf Cooperation Council have accelerated demand for integrated financial management tools among businesses operating in the region. By bringing travel spend into a consolidated, policy-led platform, Qashio is addressing both the operational efficiency demands of finance teams and the broader push towards cashless, transparent corporate expenditure management.