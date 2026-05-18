Bizum has begun a phased rollout of in-store NFC payments in Spain, targeting full availability by end of 2026 across banks and merchants.

The rollout does not apply uniformly across the network at launch. Availability depends on individual banks, which are responsible for notifying their customers, selecting the territories and sectors in scope, and setting the schedule for access. Furthermore, not all financial institutions will have the service active from the outset. As with earlier Bizum features, the timeline for both consumers and businesses will vary by institution.

From ecommerce to the shop floor

Bizum's entry into physical retail marks a significant step in the solution's commercial trajectory. In-store payments will operate via NFC technology, functioning as a contactless transaction. Users will also have the possibility to initiate payments through their existing banking app, the Bizum application, or Bizum Pay, a new multi-bank digital wallet that supports the addition of credit and debit cards from participating institutions. Moreover, customers registering with Bizum Pay can begin making payments without further configuration.

The transaction model remains consistent with Bizum's broader infrastructure: payments are processed as direct A2A transfers, rather than through card networks.

Cross-border interoperability under development

The in-store launch follows a series of interoperability developments across Southern Europe. Since the summer of 2025, users have been able to send money across borders between Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Andorra through a bilateral arrangement between Bizum, Bancomat Pay of Italy, and MB Way of Portugal. That network covers more than 58 million users.

In February 2026, the EuroPA Alliance, of which Bizum is a member, and EPI Company, the entity behind the Wero payment solution used in several Central European countries, signed a memorandum of understanding. Under the terms of that agreement, interoperability between the two networks is expected to be operational by the end of 2026 or early 2027, potentially extending mobile payment reach to more than 130 million users across 13 countries representing 72% of the EU population. Further expansion to cover ecommerce and in-person payments across those markets is projected for 2027.