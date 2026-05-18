US-based payment solutions provider Payway has announced an integration with subscription management platform Chargebee, enabling subscription businesses to process payments directly through Payway's gateway within Chargebee's billing environment.

The integration allows businesses using both platforms to connect billing and payment operations without custom development, reducing the manual work associated with reconciling data across separate systems. It is designed to address a common operational challenge in the subscription economy, where disconnected billing and payment infrastructure contribute to failed payments, involuntary churn, and revenue loss.

Capabilities and workflow

The combined solution links Chargebee's subscription lifecycle management with Payway's payment gateway technology and automated retry logic. Businesses can automate the recurring billing cycle from invoicing through payment processing, with payment updates synchronised across both systems in real time. The integration also supports digital wallet functionality, including Apple Pay and PayPal, extending the range of payment options available to end customers.

Operational benefits include automated recurring billing, reduced payment failures through smart retries and dunning management, elimination of manual reconciliation between billing and payment systems, and faster deployment without the need for bespoke technical work.

Payway's founder and CEO, Daniel Nadeau, noted that the integration was designed to give the subscription industry a tightly connected billing-to-payment stack without the operational complexity that arises from disconnected systems.

Market context

The subscription economy has grown substantially across software, media, retail, and services sectors, and the operational demands of managing recurring revenue at scale have given rise to a specialised stack of billing, payment, and revenue management tools. Despite the maturity of individual platforms in this space, integration between billing and payment systems has remained a friction point for many businesses, requiring either custom development work or manual processes to maintain data consistency across systems.

The Payway and Chargebee integration reflects a broader movement towards pre-built connectivity between complementary platforms in the subscription stack, reducing the implementation burden on finance and engineering teams and allowing businesses to deploy reliable recurring payment infrastructure more rapidly. For subscription businesses managing high volumes of recurring transactions, the combination of automated retry logic, real-time synchronisation, and dunning management within a single connected workflow addresses the key operational levers that determine involuntary churn rates and overall revenue retention.