Poland-based BLIK has joined the European Payments Alliance and the European Payments Initiative to enable cross-border mobile payment interoperability.

BLIK, which currently operates in Poland and Slovakia, becomes one of several national mobile payment providers joining a network designed to allow users to conduct transactions across different payment systems and borders. Other participants in the initiative include Bancomat, Bizum, MB Way, Wero, and Vipps MobilePay.

Rollout timeline and scope

According to the company, users will be able to send P2P transfers to recipients on other platforms within the network later in 2026. In-store payments across the network are expected to follow in 2027. The company stated that European payment interoperability could eventually reach more than a quarter of Europe's population, connecting multiple national payment methods into a broader regional system.

EuroPA and EPI were established by a coalition of European banks and financial platforms with the aim of developing payment solutions that function across multiple providers and member states. The objective, as stated by BLIK, is to build a pan-European connected payment network that integrates local providers and enables transactions across borders and currencies.

Strategic context: reducing dependence on non-European infrastructure

The initiative takes place against a backdrop of growing concern among EU policymakers over the bloc's reliance on US-based card networks. Visa, Mastercard, and American Express currently account for more than 60% of all card payments within the eurozone. EU officials have noted that this concentration of foreign-owned infrastructure carries potential risks to financial security and operational continuity.

In addition, the move aligns with a wider effort across Europe to develop domestically controlled financial infrastructure that reduces systemic exposure to external providers, a priority that has gained prominence in EU policy discussions in recent years.