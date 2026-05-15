Global Payments launches AI-first Genius handheld POS

Global Payments has unveiled an AI-first Genius handheld point-of-sale device targeting restaurant and frontline commerce environments.

The device combines on-device artificial intelligence with a compact form factor intended to support server workflows and reduce reliance on manual order entry.

On-device AI and voice ordering

A central feature of the new device is AI-powered voice ordering, which allows order-taking staff to receive spoken customer orders that are simultaneously transcribed and entered into the point-of-sale system. The system is built to function in high-noise environments and is intended to reduce the manual effort associated with recording orders, freeing staff to focus on customer interaction.

Processing is handled locally through a neural processing unit integrated into the hardware, enabling AI inference workloads to run on the device rather than routing requests to the cloud. This architecture supports real-time upsell prompts and natural language commands for menu and pricing updates directly at the device.

David Rumph, president of SMB for Global Payments, noted that through the process of pairing mobile technology with the flexibility to support a range of AI-driven workflows, the company aims to will optimise the manner in which servers spend less time on transactions and more time with guests. This initiative is expected to improve the dining experience for customers while also giving staff the tools to work smarter.

In addition, the company is expected to continue to focus on remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry, while prioritising the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market as well. As the development on agentic commerce continues to take place in the industry, Global Payments aims to provide its users with optimised solutions that will further improve their payments experience.