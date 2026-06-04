OwlTing Group has obtained a money transmitter licence in Ohio, extending OwlPay's regulated cross-border settlement network to 42 US states.

The licence extends the reach of OwlPay, the company's cross-border payment and settlement infrastructure, into one of the country's most industrially active economies.

According to the official press release, Ohio ranks as the seventh-largest state economy in the US, with a GDP of approximately USD 967 billion in 2025. The state hosts more than 600 aerospace facilities and over 400 defence contractors, with military and federal activity accounting for an estimated 418.000 jobs and roughly USD 55 billion in annual economic output.

Regulated infrastructure for cross-border settlement

OwlPay operates on stablecoin-based rails and is designed to support the full range of cross-border payment activity, from conventional settlement through to agent-driven payment models, in which AI systems initiate and complete transactions on behalf of users. The company positions its licensed infrastructure as a single regulated foundation for enterprise clients across multiple settlement formats, rather than a combination of separate providers.

The Ohio licence follows a state-by-state licensing strategy the company has pursued across the US. Each licence broadens the addressable market for OwlPay and contributes to a domestic regulatory footprint that takes years to assemble. The company notes that 45% of OwlPay's transactions have settled within the US in recent months, while 40% settled cross-border across 21 foreign markets. The largest corridors run to China, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and Nigeria.

The client base behind these flows includes fintech platforms, remittance providers, and cross-border B2B payers. In one disclosed case, OwlPay supports recurring payouts from the US to suppliers and partners across Asia and Africa for a client with high cross-border volume.

Beyond the US, OwlTing holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider licence in Poland and an Electronic Payment Service Operator licence in Japan. The company has stated plans to pursue licensing in Hong Kong, Singapore, and select markets across Latin America, subject to regulatory review in each jurisdiction.

Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group, commented that the regulated settlement layer underpinning OwlPay is intended to meet enterprise standards across all markets the company enters, including those where AI-initiated transactions are expected to grow in relevance.

The Ohio licence represents one step in what the company describes as a longer-term build-out oriented toward regulated, stablecoin-based settlement infrastructure for global commerce.