Bulgaria-based Paypercut has raised EUR 5 million in a seed round to accelerate expansion of its payments platform across Central and Eastern Europe.

Bulgaria-based Paypercut, a payments platform for online merchants in Central and Eastern Europe, has closed a EUR 5 million seed round co-led by Concentric, Passion Capital, and Araya Ventures, with participation from SMOK Ventures, Portfolio Ventures, BrightCap Ventures, BlackWood, SABAH.fund, MFG Invest, Main Set, and payments entrepreneur Matt Doka. The round brings total funding to EUR 7 million, following a EUR 2 million pre-seed round in July 2025.

Proceeds will fund market expansion across CEE, product development, and the capital requirements for an EMI licence application with the Central Bank of Ireland, with authorisation expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Platform capabilities and market context

Paypercut gives online merchants access to a full payments stack through a single integration, covering card payments, local payment methods, buy now pay later options, payment links, QR codes, and multi-currency billing and settlement across eight markets. The platform is designed around the specific operational realities of CEE commerce, compressing merchant onboarding from weeks to days.

The company has more than 200 active merchants across its network. A new Express Checkout feature, launching in the current quarter, moves the payment moment to the product page, enabling one-tap payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay with biometric authentication before the customer reaches the basket.

CEE's non-euro markets represent a significant payments challenge. According to Paypercut analysis, businesses in the region pay an estimated more than EUR 4 billion annually in cross-border transaction fees and FX costs, with cross-currency SWIFT transfers between two CEE markets averaging three to five business days when intermediary currency conversion is required.

Stablecoin rails for CEE corridors

According to the official press release, Paypercut is developing

Bulgaria-based Paypercut has raised EUR 5 million in a seed round to accelerate expansion of its payments platform across Central and Eastern Europe.

Bulgaria-based Paypercut, a payments platform for online merchants in Central and Eastern Europe, has closed a EUR 5 million seed round co-led by Concentric, Passion Capital, and Araya Ventures, with participation from SMOK Ventures, Portfolio Ventures, BrightCap Ventures, BlackWood, SABAH.fund, MFG Invest, Main Set, and payments entrepreneur Matt Doka. The round brings total funding to EUR 7 million, following a EUR 2 million pre-seed round in July 2025.

Proceeds will fund market expansion across CEE, product development, and the capital requirements for an EMI licence application with the Central Bank of Ireland, with authorisation expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Platform capabilities and market context

Paypercut gives online merchants access to a full payments stack through a single integration, covering card payments, local payment methods, buy now pay later options, payment links, QR codes, and multi-currency billing and settlement across eight markets. The platform is designed around the specific operational realities of CEE commerce, compressing merchant onboarding from weeks to days.

The company has more than 200 active merchants across its network. A new Express Checkout feature, launching in the current quarter, moves the payment moment to the product page, enabling one-tap payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay with biometric authentication before the customer reaches the basket.

CEE's non-euro markets represent a significant payments challenge. According to Paypercut analysis, businesses in the region pay an estimated more than EUR 4 billion annually in cross-border transaction fees and FX costs, with cross-currency SWIFT transfers between two CEE markets averaging three to five business days when intermediary currency conversion is required.

Stablecoin rails for CEE corridors

Paypercut is developing stablecoin-based payment rails targeting high-volume, underserved cross-border corridors in CEE, beginning with EUR-to-PLN and EUR-to-RON. The company frames stablecoins as a natural extension of its existing merchant payments infrastructure rather than a separate product line, enabling instant, low-cost cross-border money movement across non-euro corridors without requiring merchants to switch providers or add new integrations.

payment rails targeting high-volume, underserved cross-border corridors in CEE, beginning with EUR-to-PLN and EUR-to-RON. The company frames stablecoins as a natural extension of its existing merchant payments infrastructure rather than a separate product line, enabling instant, low-cost cross-border money movement across non-euro corridors without requiring merchants to switch providers or add new integrations.