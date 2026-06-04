Klarna adds Livi digital healthcare to UK membership programme

Klarna has partnered with Kry Livi to offer UK members on-demand GP, physiotherapy, and mental health consultations as part of its membership tiers.

Sweden-based Klarna has announced a partnership with Kry Livi, a digital healthcare provider, to include on-demand clinical consultations within its UK membership programme. The partnership marks the first time Klarna has incorporated a dedicated healthcare service into its membership offering, which already includes wellness and lifestyle brands.

Klarna's UK membership is structured across four tiers: Core, Plus, Premium, and Max. Max members receive unlimited digital consultations, each valued at GBP 60, as part of their membership. Members on the three lower tiers receive 40% off their first Livi appointment and 20% off subsequent consultations. Appointments with GPs, physiotherapists, and mental health practitioners are bookable via the Livi app, typically on the same day.

Embedded benefits and digital healthcare context

The integration of clinical healthcare into a payments membership programme reflects the broadening of fintech membership models beyond financial perks into lifestyle and wellbeing services. Klarna's membership programme spans travel, wellness, lifestyle, and healthcare, with cashback on purchases also available across all tiers.

According to the official press release, for Livi, the partnership provides access to Klarna's UK member base through an exclusive arrangement, the announcement notes that Klarna is the only card membership with which Livi currently partners in the UK. In addition, the on-demand model, offering same-day access to qualified clinicians via app, positions digital healthcare as a convenient, recurring-use benefit rather than an emergency resource, which is relevant to its inclusion in a subscription-based membership structure.