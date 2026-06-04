Xsolla and Nopan have formed a partnership to improve account and wallet payment deployment and performance for game developers across Europe.

The collaboration will see Nopan support Xsolla in deploying account and wallet payment options within its existing commerce infrastructure, with a focus on accelerating time-to-market for local payment methods and improving checkout conversion for game developers operating across the region.

Addressing the performance gap in European payments

Account-based and wallet payment methods have seen growing adoption across Europe, driven by shifting consumer preferences and the expansion of open banking infrastructure. For game developers serving players across multiple European markets, the challenge has moved beyond coverage (the ability to offer a given payment method) towards performance, meaning whether that method reliably converts at the point of checkout.

Xsolla's platform provides game developers and publishers with tools spanning payment processing, storefronts, and distribution, designed to support monetisation across platforms and geographies. In addition, through the process of integrating Nopan's capabilities, Xsolla aims to close the gap between offering a local payment method and delivering a checkout experience that matches player expectations in each market.

As part of the arrangement, Nopan will work alongside Xsolla on the deployment and ongoing optimisation of account and wallet payment methods. The companies have indicated the partnership is intended to produce measurable outcomes for developers, including improvements in conversion rates and revenue across European markets.

Konstantin Surkov, Co-Founder of Nopan, noted that while adding account and wallet payments represents a first step, the more complex task lies in ensuring those methods perform consistently, representing an area where the partnership is intended to provide direct support to developers on Xsolla's platform.

The partnership reflects a broader trend in European payments, where merchants and platforms increasingly require more than expanded payment method availability. As regulatory developments such as the revised Payment Services Directive and the growth of open banking continue to shape the European payments landscape, performance optimisation is becoming a distinct competitive consideration for platforms serving merchants in the region.

Xsolla's existing footprint in global game commerce and Nopan's focus on account and wallet payment performance position the two companies to address this requirement specifically within the gaming vertical, where payment experience is closely tied to player retention and monetisation outcomes.