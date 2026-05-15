equipifi has closed a USD 34 million Series B round led by Left Lane Capital to expand its BNPL platform across US financial institutions.

The round was led by Left Lane Capital, with continued participation from all existing investors, including Curql and PHX Ventures. The raise brings equipifi's total funding to USD 49 million.

Closing the gap between BNPL and banking

The funding addresses a structural tension that has defined consumer lending in recent years: flexible payment products have grown rapidly in demand but have largely been delivered by third-party providers operating outside the primary banking relationship. According to the company, flexible payments are now used by more than 82 million consumers in the US, yet most of those products are offered by fintechs with no existing relationship to a consumer's bank or credit union.

equipifi's model is built around embedding BNPL directly into the platforms of established financial institutions. The premise is that consumers already hold deposits with these institutions and extend them a degree of trust that standalone BNPL providers must build from scratch. The company states that consumer adoption of bank-embedded flexible payments has more than tripled over the past year, citing research that consumers prefer accessing instalment payment options through their primary bank or credit union.

The founding team draws on direct experience working within financial institutions, which the company says informs its focus on deep integration and reliability rather than a standalone consumer-facing product.

Use of proceeds and growth plans

The Series B proceeds will be directed towards two areas: expanding the number of financial institution partners using the platform, and broadening product capabilities within the instalment lending space. equipifi has stated it expects to double its headcount over the coming year, with hiring concentrated in product and engineering functions.

The round reflects broader momentum in Embedded Finance and, specifically, the growing interest among traditional financial institutions in reclaiming ground in consumer credit that has shifted towards fintech competitors. BNPL has moved from a niche offering to a significant component of how consumers manage purchases, and financial institutions are increasingly seeking ways to offer comparable products without directing customers to third-party platforms.

Left Lane Capital, which led the round, cited the equipifi team's understanding of instalment lending and its positioning within the financial institution segment as key factors in its decision to invest.

With USD 49 million raised to date and a stated focus on scaling institutional partnerships across the US, equipifi is positioning itself as infrastructure for bank-led flexible payments rather than a consumer brand competing directly with established BNPL providers.