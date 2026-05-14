Reap and TerraPay have announced a partnership to extend local payout access across domestic clearing systems globally.

The collaboration integrates TerraPay's single-API connectivity to local payment rails with Reap's stablecoin-native treasury and programmable payout infrastructure. The combined offering covers domestic rail payouts across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, with the aim of reducing settlement delays and improving capital efficiency for globally operating companies.

Addressing structural inefficiencies in cross-border payments

Cross-border corporate payments continue to carry significant friction. Traditional transfers routed through correspondent banking networks can take several business days to settle and cost between 1% and 1.5% or more of transaction value, primarily through bank fees, foreign exchange spreads, and intermediary charges. According to a JP Morgan report, corporate cross-border payments collectively generate approximately USD 120 billion per year in transaction fees, with slow processing cited as the primary pain point by nearly 62% of bank corporate clients surveyed in 2025.

With this in mind, the Reap–TerraPay integration bypasses multi-hop SWIFT transfer chains in favour of routing through domestic clearing systems, enabling faster settlement at lower fixed fees. Reap's payout orchestration engine handles intelligent routing, while TerraPay provides the licensed network connectivity required for compliant local settlement across multiple regions.

This model differs from traditional correspondent banking by reducing the number of intermediary steps involved in moving funds internationally. For treasury and finance teams, the practical effect is more predictable settlement timelines and reduced liquidity held in transit across markets.

Corridor expansion and forward roadmap

The expanded payout corridor coverage is described as a foundational layer within Reap's broader global growth strategy, oriented towards supporting long-term international expansion and higher transaction volumes. The two companies have indicated plans to continue adding corridor coverage and to collaborate on foreign exchange optimisation, execution service levels, and operational efficiency improvements.

Moreover, the partnership reflects a broader shift in cross-border payments infrastructure towards direct domestic rail connectivity, as an alternative to legacy correspondent banking channels that introduce latency and cost through multiple intermediary hops.

For businesses managing payables across multiple jurisdictions, the ability to access domestic rails programmatically represents a structural change in how international treasury operations can be managed.