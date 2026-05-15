Greece-based Viva.com has extended its operations to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and Slovenia, bringing its total European footprint to 29 countries. The expansion gives businesses across the Baltic states and Central Europe access to Viva.com's integrated platform, which combines payment acceptance, banking services, and financing solutions.

The company's group deputy CEO, Vagelis Kollintzas, said the five new markets completed Viva.com's European footprint. Kollintzas noted that businesses and partners across the EU and UK now have access to the same integrated platform, with payments, banking, and financing built around how they actually operate.

Financial performance

The expansion follows a period of strong financial progress, according to company data. Full-year 2025 revenue grew 26% to EUR 258.6 million, gross profit increased 34% to EUR 119.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA turned positive, representing a year-on-year improvement of more than EUR 42 million. Revenue growth continued into 2026, with first-quarter revenue growing at 28%.

Platform capabilities

Viva.com holds a full banking licence and operates an omnichannel payment acceptance platform alongside tailored financing products, including working capital facilities and booking factoring. The platform integrates transaction data, KYC, and real-time trading performance directly into credit decisions, enabling financing without separate applications or onboarding processes. Repayments are structured to move in line with payment acceptance flows.

AI is embedded across the platform, covering onboarding and KYC, credit assessment, and customer operations. The company connects directly to all major European card schemes and payment methods, and its Tap on Any Device technology enables payment acceptance on any Android device or iPhone. Integrations with over 400 software and hardware partners allow businesses to scale across borders without rebuilding infrastructure for each market.

Strategic and market context

The expansion into five additional EU member states consolidates Viva.com's position as one of the few payments and banking platforms with a presence across the full breadth of the EU single market and the UK. For businesses operating across multiple European jurisdictions, access to a single integrated platform covering payments, banking, and financing reduces the complexity and cost associated with managing separate providers in each market.

The Baltic states and Slovakia and Slovenia represent markets where digital payment adoption has accelerated in recent years, supported by EU regulatory frameworks including PSD2 and the broader push towards a European payments union. The availability of embedded financing tied directly to payment data addresses a structural need among small and medium-sized businesses in these markets, which have historically faced limited access to flexible credit products from incumbent banks. Viva.com's model, which uses real-time transaction data rather than traditional credit assessments as the basis for lending decisions, is well-suited to serving this segment at scale across diverse regulatory environments.