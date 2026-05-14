Jordan Commercial Bank has announced a collaboration with Mastercard to develop its card services and expand its digital payment offerings. The agreement builds on an existing relationship between the two organisations and covers credit, debit, and prepaid solutions, including the launch of the Mastercard World Elite Card in Jordan.

The Mastercard World Elite Card provides cardholders with access to The Mastercard Collection, a programme offering premium dining, entertainment, and travel benefits. These include reserved access to a selection of restaurants, pre-sale access to tickets at selected global events, and complimentary access to more than 200 shared Fast Track lanes at airports worldwide, including Mastercard-branded Fast Track lanes at Istanbul and Athens airports.

Digital payments and security enhancements

Beyond the premium card product, the collaboration will deliver advanced digital payment services, including contactless payments, payments through smart devices, and security solutions designed to strengthen customer protection. The scope of the agreement reflects a broader effort by Jordan Commercial Bank to modernise its banking services and align with global standards in digital payments.

Regional context

The partnership sits within a broader pattern of card network expansion across the Middle East and Levant region, where financial institutions are accelerating digital payment adoption in response to shifting consumer behaviour and regulatory encouragement of cashless transactions. Jordan has seen growing momentum in digital financial services in recent years, supported by central bank initiatives aimed at increasing the share of electronic payments in the economy.

The introduction of a premium card product alongside contactless and device-based payment capabilities reflects a dual strategy common among regional banks: targeting higher-value customer segments through lifestyle-oriented card propositions while simultaneously expanding the digital infrastructure available to the broader customer base. For Mastercard, the agreement extends its presence in a market where deepening relationships with established commercial banks remains a key element of its regional growth strategy.