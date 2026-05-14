Amazon and US Bank have launched two co-branded business credit cards on the Mastercard network, offering cashback rewards and spend management tools.

Both products carry no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and are designed to combine rewards with built-in expense management capabilities.

Rewards and financing

The two cards differ primarily in their cashback rates and eligibility requirements. The Prime Business Card, available to Amazon Prime members, offers 5% back on eligible purchases made through Amazon Business, Amazon.com, AWS, and Whole Foods Market, as well as on prepaid travel booked via the US Bank Travel Center, on the first USD 150.000 in annual purchases. The Amazon Business Card, which does not require a Prime membership, offers 3% back on the same categories under the same spending cap.

Both cards automatically apply 2% cashback to the cardholder's top three spending categories outside of Amazon each billing cycle without requiring enrolment or manual category selection. All other eligible purchases earn 1% back.

In lieu of earning rewards on eligible Amazon purchases, cardholders may instead opt for interest-free instalment payments, splitting purchases into fixed monthly payments at 0% APR for up to 12 months.

Spend management and security

According to the official press release, both cards include spend management tools that do not require third-party software. Features include real-time tracking with itemised reports drawing on Amazon transaction data, spending limits and approval rules for physical cards, and the ability to issue unlimited virtual cards with configurable spend restrictions and expiry dates.

As World Elite Mastercard products, both cards are accepted at over 100 million locations globally. Security features include AI-powered fraud monitoring, Zero Liability protection, tokenisation, and real-time threat detection, which Mastercard describes as applicable to businesses of all sizes. Cardholders also have access to Easy Savings, a rebate programme covering everyday business expenses such as fuel, dining, and travel at more than 50.000 locations worldwide.

The launch extends Amazon's existing co-brand card portfolio into the business segment with a tiered structure that ties reward rates to Prime membership status.