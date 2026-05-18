Syspro and Nuvei have partnered to integrate payment processing directly into Syspro's ERP platform for manufacturers and distributors.

The agreement positions payments, accounts receivable updates, and cash flow reporting within a single operational system, removing the need for separate platforms or manual reconciliation workflows.

Addressing a structural gap in manufacturing and distribution

Payments in the manufacturing and distribution sectors have historically operated outside core ERP systems, leading to delays in fund collection, fragmented data, and time-intensive manual reconciliation. The partnership seeks to close that gap by connecting payment processing to the same environment that manages orders and financials.

Under the integration, when a sales order is created in Syspro, payment processing and accounts receivable updates occur within the same system. The arrangement extends Syspro's PayThem Payment Gateway, linking it to Nuvei's global payment infrastructure to give finance and operations teams real-time visibility over cash position without switching between platforms.

Moreover, the integrated solution supports transactions in 150 currencies across more than 200 markets and includes PCI-DSS compliant processing via a hosted payment page. B2B-specific payment methods such as ACH and bank transfers are also supported, reflecting the requirements of the sector. Furthermore, additional capabilities include the ability to reserve funds at order creation, intended to strengthen credit control and reduce exposure to non-payment, alongside automatic accounts receivable posting and a self-service payment option for buyers.

Strategic context for both platforms

For Nuvei, the partnership reflects a continued effort to embed its payment infrastructure into enterprise platforms used to manage operations, finance, and commerce. Integrating within ERP environments, rather than operating alongside them, forms part of the company's broader approach to deepening its presence in business-critical workflows.

In addition, for Syspro, the arrangement extends the capabilities available to its existing customer base in manufacturing and distribution. Nuvei is listed as Syspro's preferred payment partner through the Syspro Marketplace, and existing customers can activate the integrated payment functionality directly within their current ERP environment.