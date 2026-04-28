Sunbit has made its consumer financing solution generally available to US businesses processing payments on Stripe.

The integration allows businesses operating in sectors such as automotive repair, veterinary care, home services, and medical spas to activate Sunbit through Stripe's Payment Element or Checkout. Payouts, reporting, and monitoring are consolidated within the Stripe Dashboard, requiring no separate interface.

Built for in-person transactions

Unlike BNPL products developed primarily for ecommerce, Sunbit is designed for consultative, high-touch service environments where customers make financial decisions in person, often at the point of receiving an estimate or recommendation. The company manages billing, collections, and customer support, with the business receiving full payment upfront and bearing no repayment risk.

Key product parameters include a reported average approval rate above 90%, financing options from USD 60 to USD 20.000, repayment terms of up to 18 months, a 0% interest option with no late fees, and a soft credit inquiry rather than a hard check at the point of application.

Early integration results

According to the official press release, ahead of the general availability announcement, Sunbit ran a platform-wide beta with Shopmonkey, a shop management platform serving the automotive sector, one of Stripe's key in-person service verticals. Across businesses that activated the integration, the beta produced a 30% lift in service acceptance rates, a threefold increase in average repair order value, and fourfold growth in financing-attributed revenue. Approval rates were reported as higher than those of traditional BNPL providers, according to the companies.

Travis Brown, co-founder and COO of Shopmonkey, noted that auto repair work is time-sensitive and that hesitation at the point of estimate creates risk of losing the service transaction entirely. In addition, the framing positions financing less as a payment option and more as a tool for service acceptance, representing a distinction that has implications for how vertical SaaS platforms serving trades and healthcare-adjacent businesses might approach embedded finance going forward.

Similar early trends have been observed in home services, veterinary practices, and medical spas, where customers receive detailed proposals before committing to a purchase and where financing availability may affect whether a service proceeds.

Implications for Embedded Finance in service verticals

The Stripe integration brings Sunbit's infrastructure within reach of businesses already operating on Stripe's payment stack, removing the need for a separate technical implementation. For vertical SaaS providers building on top of Stripe, the segment explicitly referenced by the company, the path to offering financing to their end-user businesses becomes significantly shorter.

The general availability milestone broadens the potential addressable base for in-person Embedded Financing beyond Sunbit's existing direct relationships, while also extending Stripe's position in the embedded financial services layer for service-sector businesses.