XTransfer and Societe Generale have signed an MOU to develop integrated cross-border payment solutions supporting international trade flows.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration on cross-border payment infrastructure, with a focus on international trade flows, particularly for businesses operating between China, Europe, and global markets.

Addressing persistent frictions in cross-border trade

The partnership responds to structural challenges that continue to affect cross-border business payments: fragmented collection infrastructure, limited transparency over fees and foreign exchange rates, extended settlement timelines, and multi-jurisdictional compliance complexity. As global supply chains become more distributed and digital trade volumes rise, businesses increasingly require payment solutions that combine speed, predictability, and compliance across borders.

Under the MOU, the two parties will explore the development of integrated financial solutions spanning several use cases. These include local collection and outbound payment capabilities designed to help suppliers collect payments from overseas buyers more reliably, and to allow importers to pay international suppliers with greater operational certainty.

In addition, the cooperation also covers `Pay to China` services, encompassing USD and CNY settlement, as well as transfer services in Hong Kong SAR and Mainland China. This component is intended to strengthen payment connectivity between Asia and Europe. Furthermore, the parties plan to explore foreign exchange solutions facilitating conversion of local currencies into major FX currencies, including USD and EUR, to support smoother cross-border settlement.

Combining banking infrastructure with digital platform capabilities

The collaboration brings together Societe Generale's transaction banking infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and execution capabilities with XTransfer's platform-based approach and network of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients globally. XTransfer operates X-Net, described as a B2B cross-border settlement network and risk management platform, which the company intends to strengthen through deeper banking connectivity resulting from this agreement.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, noted the aim of combining Societe Generale's transaction banking capabilities with XTransfer's platform and global SME network to deliver more digital and scalable cross-border payment solutions. Andreea Parneci, Deputy Head of Global Transaction and Payment Services at Societe Generale indicated the initiative also reflects the bank's objective to expand its transaction banking operations and support clients navigating complex international trade conditions.

The MOU does not detail binding commitments or specific timelines beyond the exploratory phase. However, the scope of the agreement (covering collections, outbound payments, China-specific settlement, and FX conversion) points to a broad integration agenda across multiple payment corridors.