Deutsche Bank has become the first financial institution in Germany to go live on a new Swift-led global consumer payments initiative.

The initiative, which launched in 2026, sets standardised requirements for cross-border retail payments and currently involves over 60 banks across 25 countries. Developed by Swift, the network connecting more than 11.500 financial institutions in over 200 markets, the scheme establishes four core standards:

the full sent amount must reach the recipient without unexpected deductions

transfers must complete within minutes in most cases, with instant delivery available where local banking infrastructure supports it

all fees and exchange rates must be disclosed to the sender before confirmation

tracking must remain available throughout the payment journey

Germany and cross-border remittances

Germany ranks among the top ten countries globally for remittances received, according to United Nations data, making it a significant market for improvements to international retail payment flows. Deutsche Bank's implementation initially covers three corridors: incoming transfers from Brazil, Australia, and Turkey. The bank has confirmed that payments from Australia have been processed almost instantly and those from Brazil in under a minute.

In addition, Deutsche Bank is participating as a Gateway Intermediary within the scheme, enabling it to support financial institutions globally in routing incoming payments into Germany, while extending the benefits of the framework to retail clients and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the receiving end.

Ciaran Byrne, Global Product and Client Solutions Head for Institutional Cash Management at Deutsche Bank, noted that Germany's central role in global cross-border flows made it a priority to establish a scalable, standardised framework for incoming payments. Byrne added that the Gateway Intermediary role allows Deutsche Bank to support institutions worldwide in delivering a more transparent and predictable payment experience to clients in Germany.

Olivier Lens, Head of Central and Eastern Europe at Swift, described the rollout as a key development for Germany's payments landscape. Lens noted that the framework responds to growing consumer expectations for international transfers to carry the same transparency and predictability as domestic payments, and that it is intended to build greater trust in cross-border transactions for both businesses and consumers.

The initiative addresses acknowledged friction in cross-border retail payments, including undisclosed charges, variable delivery times, and limited sender visibility. Through the process of establishing minimum performance and disclosure standards across participating institutions, the scheme creates a consistent baseline across corridors, irrespective of the originating country.

With over 60 institutions from 25 countries already live as of 2026, the scope of coverage is expected to broaden as additional banks adopt the framework.