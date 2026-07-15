Paymentology, a global issuer processor, has entered a strategic partnership with Thailand-based fintech and payment technology provider T2P to expand access to card issuing capabilities and support digital payments development across Thailand.

Scope of the partnership

Through the collaboration, T2P will use Paymentology's issuer processing platform to deliver card programmes for fintechs, financial institutions, corporates, and enterprises seeking to launch payment solutions. According to the companies, the partnership is intended to allow T2P to bring new prepaid, corporate, and digital wallet-linked card programmes to market more quickly, drawing on Paymentology's real-time processing capabilities and configurable platform.

Market context in Thailand

Thailand has become one of Southeast Asia's faster-growing digital payments markets. According to the Bank of Thailand, online payments increased by 13.5% year-on-year in 2025, reflecting growing use of digital wallets, QR payments, embedded finance, and cashless payment methods. The companies said this growth is driving demand among businesses for technology partners that can reduce implementation complexity and support faster product development.

Planned use cases

The partnership is expected to initially support several use cases, including prepaid card programmes, corporate and commercial payments, employee spend management, digital wallet-linked cards, embedded finance solutions, and cross-border payment programmes intended to support Thailand's tourism sector.

Company commentary

A company official at Paymentology described Thailand as one of the more active payments markets in Asia, noting that growing demand for embedded financial services requires technology that allows organisations to launch products quickly while remaining adaptable to changing customer expectations. A company official at T2P said the partnership is intended to strengthen the company's card and payment technology capabilities, citing Paymentology's processing platform and cross-market experience as factors supporting the collaboration. The official said the goal is to make it easier for organisations in Thailand to bring card-based payment programmes to market.

Broader implications

The partnership reflects a wider trend of global issuer processors partnering with local fintech providers to support the expansion of card issuing and embedded finance capabilities in fast-growing Southeast Asian markets. As digital payment adoption continues to increase in Thailand, partnerships combining international processing infrastructure with local market expertise may play a role in supporting further growth in prepaid, corporate, and cross-border payment programmes across the region.