ZEN.COM and Mastercard launch Click to Pay in Poland

ZEN.COM and Mastercard have introduced Click to Pay in Poland, enabling tokenised checkout without manual card entry per transaction.

The integration allows users to complete purchases at participating online merchants without re-entering card details at each checkout, simplifying the payment step within the broader online shopping experience.

The service operates on a one-time registration model. Once a user has added a payment card to Click to Pay and marked a device as trusted, future purchases at participating online stores can be completed in fewer steps, with single-click checkout available at supported merchants. The solution works across devices and browsers and supports guest checkout, removing the need for users to create a merchant account in order to access the service.

Tokenisation as the security foundation

Click to Pay uses tokenisation technology, meaning that card details are not transmitted to merchants in their conventional form during a transaction. This reduces the risk of fraud and limits the exposure of sensitive payment data, while retaining the standard benefits of card payments, including purchase protection and issuer-specific cardholder benefits.

According to the official press release, the rollout comes against a backdrop of growing ecommerce activity in Poland. Mastercard research shows that 96% of Poles aged 18 to 65 made at least one online purchase in the past 12 months, with nearly half already using tokenisation-based payment solutions. Awareness of Click to Pay among online shoppers stands at 85%, and of those who have used it at least once, 70% reported an intention to use it again.

Łukasz Neska, Chief Growth Officer at ZEN.COM, said the company's goal is to ensure payments form a natural part of the shopping experience rather than functioning as an additional obstacle, with checkout designed to require as few steps as possible. Neska also noted that technology should serve the needs of people, not the other way around.

Furthermore, Daria Auguścik, VP and Business Development Director at Mastercard Europe in Poland, said consumers increasingly expect digital payments to offer the same simplicity, speed, and security as other online services, and that Click to Pay delivers on those expectations by combining card payment convenience with tokenisation.

For ZEN.COM, the launch reflects its broader aim of building an ecosystem that connects financial services with everyday ecommerce. The company describes Click to Pay as aligned with its 'Live Better' philosophy, which centres on making financial services simple, intuitive, and embedded into daily shopping experiences.