NewsPayments

Remitly secures UAE Stored Value Facilities licence from Central Bank

CP

Claudia Pincovski

16 Jul 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
bankscross-border paymentspaymentsregulationremittance
Countries:
United Arab Emirates

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