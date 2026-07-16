Remitly, a US-based cross-border payments provider, has been granted a Stored Value Facilities (SVF) licence with Exchange Business Category IV activity approval by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE). The approval follows a review process conducted by the regulator and permits the company to develop products tailored to customers in the UAE.

Licence scope and market context

The SVF licence with Category IV activity approval allows Remitly to operate as an authorised digital remittance provider under the CBUAE's regulatory framework for stored value and payment services. The UAE processes an estimated USD 50 billion in cross-border transfers annually, making it one of the largest remittance corridors globally, driven in part by its large expatriate population.

Remitly currently enables money transfers from the UAE to more than 175 countries, offering upfront disclosure of fees and exchange rates alongside transfer limits. Across its global operations, the company reported 9.6 million quarterly active users and more than USD 80 billion in send volume over the twelve months before the announcement. The CBUAE authorisation formalises Remitly's regulatory standing in the country and is intended to support the introduction of additional products for customers based in the UAE.

Regulatory backdrop

The CBUAE's Category IV licence category is aimed at digital remittance operators intending to maintain a long-term presence in the country. The approval comes as the UAE continues to develop its regulatory framework for fintech and payments, with the central bank overseeing stored value facilities and exchange business activities under its licensing regime.

The authorisation aligns with the UAE's 'We the UAE 2031' vision, a national strategy that includes objectives for the fintech and digital financial services sector, among them a target to double the contribution of the digital economy to GDP. Remittance and payments infrastructure form part of the broader digital financial services activity referenced in that strategy.

Implications for Remitly's regional operations

With the licence secured, Remitly is positioned to expand its product offering for customers in the UAE beyond its existing remittance corridors. The approval adds the UAE to the list of jurisdictions in which Remitly holds direct regulatory authorisation, a factor relevant to cross-border payments providers operating in multiple regulatory environments. The company has not disclosed specific new products or a timeline for their introduction beyond stating its intention to build offerings for communities in the UAE.

The development is relevant to the broader remittance and digital payments sector in the Gulf region, where regulatory clarity is a factor in cross-border payment providers' ability to scale operations and introduce new services.