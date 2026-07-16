PayPal has launched Pay in 30 Days, a no-interest Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) option for eligible customers across the UK.

PayPal has introduced Pay in 30 Days, a Buy Now, Pay Later option that lets eligible UK customers complete a purchase and pay the full amount up to 30 days later, with no interest, sign-up fees, or additional charges. The option is available to eligible users within PayPal's UK customer base of nearly 30 million and applies to purchases between GBP 1 and GBP 900. It sits alongside Pay in 3, the company's existing product that splits a purchase into three payments, one at checkout and two over the following two months.

How the option works

Customers select Pay in 30 Days at checkout and then have up to 30 days to settle the full amount, which PayPal says allows them to align payment with a pay day or with other planned bills. The option is managed within PayPal, without a separate app or account, and customers enrolled in PayPal+ can earn loyalty points when using it.

According to PayPal, the launch responds to growing UK demand for flexible and more transparent ways to pay. The company positions the product against a BNPL market it describes as often defined by complexity and fine print.

Merchant and market context

For merchants, Pay in 30 Days fits into the existing PayPal checkout without new integration. PayPal cited research it commissioned among 1,000 UK business owners and senior representatives offering BNPL, in which 64% pointed to customer trust in their BNPL provider as the most important factor, and 50% said offering a broad range of payment options at checkout supported conversion. The survey was carried out in June 2026.

A company official said UK customers want flexibility on their own terms but are increasingly selective about which providers they trust with their money, and framed the combined offering of Pay in 3 and Pay in 30 Days as PayPal's response.

Regulatory backdrop

The launch comes as BNPL moves towards formal regulation by the FCA in the UK. Greater oversight is expected to raise expectations around transparency and affordability checks, which established providers with recognised brands may be better positioned to meet.