PayPal has expanded its buy now, pay later range in France, introducing instalment plans of six, 12, and 24 months for larger purchases.

The new offerings, structured as Pay in 6X, 12X, and 24X, extend the company's existing BNPL product suite in France by adding longer repayment cycles suited to purchase categories that typically carry higher price points, including travel, consumer electronics, and home equipment.

The Pay in 6X, 12X, and 24X plans allow eligible customers to divide the cost of a purchase into six, 12, or 24 monthly instalments. PayPal describes the repayment schedules as predictable, providing consumers with a structured payment plan across the repayment period. The plans are positioned for categories such as travel, consumer electronics, and home equipment, where transaction values tend to exceed those more commonly associated with the Pay in 4X product.

In addition, the existing Pay in 4X offering, which spreads a payment across four equal instalments, remains part of PayPal's BNPL suite in France. The new longer-duration plans sit alongside it, addressing purchase scenarios where a four-instalment structure may not provide sufficient repayment flexibility relative to the total amount being spent. Together, the two product sets create a tiered BNPL structure within a single platform, allowing both consumers and merchants to select the option most appropriate to the nature and value of the transaction.

Checkout conversion and merchant implications

According to the announcement, for merchants operating in France, the expanded BNPL range adds to the variety of payment options available at checkout. PayPal notes that offering a wider choice of instalment durations can contribute to higher conversion rates and lower cart abandonment. In product categories where higher average transaction values may give consumers reason to pause before completing a purchase, the availability of longer repayment terms provides a more manageable path to conversion.

Integrating multiple instalment options within a single checkout flow reduces the operational burden on merchants who might otherwise need to deploy separate payment solutions to cover purchases at different price points. Presenting consumers with a choice of BNPL terms without routing them to a different provider for larger transactions can also reduce friction at checkout.

France is one of the EU's larger ecommerce markets, and the availability of flexible instalment options has become an increasingly relevant consideration for merchants serving consumers across a range of spending categories. The addition of 12 and 24-month plans extends PayPal's BNPL coverage in France to higher-value purchase journeys that were not previously served by its shorter-cycle instalment options.